Armed bystander, robber exchange gunfire at Clayton County Hardee's

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An armed bystander thwarted a robbery at a Clayton County fast food restaurant Saturday morning by shooting the suspect, police said.
Officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Hardee’s on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood about 6:30 a.m., Clayton County police said.
While they were en route, a man at the restaurant saw what was happening and challenged the robbery suspect by pulling out his own gun, authorities said.
A “short gun battle ensued,” leaving the robbery suspect wounded, police said. The suspect managed to escape the restaurant after getting shot but was identified and later arrested.
Authorities have not released the suspect’s name. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.
