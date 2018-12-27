0 Armed burglar steals from family's home on Christmas Eve

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A determined thief puts all his strength toward kicking a door in, setting off the alarm, but the noise doesn't stop him from slowly entering - armed with a gun in his right hand - and checking to see if anyone is home.

"Just seeing it on the video, 'You're like, 'Oh my God,'" the homeowner, who asked to be referred to as Joe, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

The homeowner said he wasn't at his Clayton County house on Meadow Lane Saturday night, when this happened.

Video showed the thief checking the garage before ripping the TV off the wall while a second suspect waits outside.

"He could kill somebody. What happens if I had run down the hall and he seen me and he just shot me?" Joe said.

While the stranger was in home, he said he was out with his family getting ready for Christmas. They came home to a damaged door and a missing TV.

"It's right before Christmas. Money is tied up in Christmas stuff. It's scary," he said.

Johnson spoke off camera to some neighbors who shared concerns about thefts and a carjacking within a mile of the neighborhood.

"Apparently, it's becoming worse and worse," the homeowner said.

Johnson filed an open records request with the Clayton County Police Department for more information, but Johnson was unable to receive it the same day. The victim from Saturday's case worries that the thief in his video will strike again if he isn't caught.

"Somebody that's done that? I think they've done it before," he said.

