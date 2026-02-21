Arena for metro Atlanta school district nears completion

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools officials announced that The Arena at Southlake, a $117 million multi-use facility in Morrow, is nearing completion. The 8,000-seat arena is located near Southlake Mall and is expected to serve as a venue for graduations, concerts and sporting events.

The 268,000-square-foot project was developed through a partnership between the Clayton County Board of Education, the school district and the Clayton County Government.

Originally conceived as a dedicated space for local high school graduations, the facility evolved into a revenue-generating destination designed to support tourism and job creation in the area.

Funding for the venue was provided through Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) collections and a $10 million investment from the county government.

The 268,000-square-foot facility is designed to prioritize sightlines and audience engagement. Unlike larger arenas built for professional sports, the 8,000-seat venue focuses on proximity for patrons and performers.

The building includes a rooftop terrace and conference space for community activations and celebrations, alongside an outdoor event lawn for smaller gatherings. Inside the venue, guests will have access to a VIP lounge and bar area. The facility also features multiple meeting rooms and breakout spaces intended to support civic engagement and educational programming.

For students, the arena includes a content studio and recording studio designed for media production, music and digital storytelling.

The educational mission of the venue is centered on the Junior Achievement Delta Discovery Center of Clayton County. This immersive learning hub is a partnership between Junior Achievement of Georgia, Delta Air Lines and The Delta Air Lines Foundation. Students will participate in hands-on simulations at JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and the JA Dream Accelerator to focus on career readiness and financial literacy.

Leadership for the project involved multiple generations of school district officials. Benjamin Straker, chairman of the Clayton County Board of Education representing District 9, described the project as a major investment.

“The opening of this state-of-the-art facility represents a transformative milestone for our school district and for Clayton County as a whole,” Straker said. “What was once only a vision is now a tangible investment into the future of our students and our community.”

The project was a long-term goal for the board, according to current Board Member and former Chairwoman Dr. Jessie Goree.

“The Arena at Southlake is the fulfillment of a vision conceived by Members of the Clayton Board of Education and past Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley and carried forth by Dr. Anthony W. Smith; we simply wanted our own venue for graduation,” Goree said. She noted that the “tiny seed” had grown into a facility that would provide an economic boost to the local area.

Former Superintendent and CEO Smith also highlighted the opportunities for students. “Our excitement is climbing to new levels as we approach the completion of the Convocation Center,” he said. “This stunning, multi-use facility represents a belief that our students deserve the very best—world-class learning environments, real-world opportunities and spaces that inspire them to dream bigger than ever before!”

The funding for the project relied on taxpayer support and intergovernmental cooperation. Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry, chairwoman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, explained the financial structure of the partnership.

“The Arena at Southlake, owned by the Clayton County Public School District, represents a historic and transformative partnership made possible by a $10 million investment from Clayton County Government’s 2021 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST),” she said.

Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr., interim superintendent and CEO of Clayton County Public Schools, noted the facility was secured to serve students and families through “responsible stewardship.” Operations for the venue will be handled by The Right Productions, an event production and management company.

A grand opening for The Arena at Southlake is currently targeted for March.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group