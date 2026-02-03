Another metro Atlanta city reduces penalties for marijuana possession under 1 oz

JONESBORO, Ga. — Marijuana possession will no longer be a low-level crime in one metro Atlanta city.

Instead, offenders caught in Jonesboro will be fined.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was in Jonesboro, where city leaders made the change.

While possession of marijuana is still illegal under Georgia law, Atlanta passed a similar decriminalization ordinance in 2017.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners also passed one last September, with the ordinance in Jonesboro mirroring that effort.

Going forward, those caught with less than one ounce of marijuana will face a reduced penalty in Jonesboro.

In a nearly unanimous vote, the Jonesboro City Council passed the ordinance to make simple possession of marijuana a non-criminal violation on Monday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

Instead of a misdemeanor, which could lead to jail time and a large fine, anyone caught in the city with under one ounce of the drug would pay a civil fine up to $150.

“I don’t believe people should be going to jail for cannabis,” one supporter said.

Supporters of the move, such as cannabis organizations and those pushing for de-criminalization, spoke out in favor of the change, citing racial disparities and limiting opportunities for those arrested.

“Now with decriminalizing marijuana in small amounts, we can focus on more violent crimes, property crimes and things of that nature and not overwhelm our jail in Clayton County as well,” Councilmember Chelsey Curney, who proposed the ordinance, said.

However, one councilmember opposed the change on public safety grounds, saying it sends the wrong message.

“Making penalties less severe encourages more use,” Councilmember Tracey Messick said. “Decriminalizing sends a confusing message to residents that something is acceptable locally, even though it remains illegal statewide.”

Still, supporters applauded the result of the final vote, which passed the reduction in penalties.

“I’m really here to say thank you for stopping putting people in jail over this plant,” David, a supporter, said.

The new ordinance and lessened penalties took effect immediately after passage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group