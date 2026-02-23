Air travelers impacted as Global Entry program shut down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Global Entry program for travelers through the Department of Homeland Security is shut down.

DHS says it will stay that way as long as the government remains partially shut down.

Saturday, the department made the announcement that both Global Entry and TSA Precheck would be suspended. Sunday, they canceled the Precheck closure.

Downstairs in Global Entry is a different story.

“Oh yeah, it’s shut down,” said traveler Kevin Hansen.

The normal Global Entry line is roped off, and there were a few employees there redirecting people

“I was concerned that we would have to wait in the regular line, that we paid for the service, and we should be able to use it,” Jennifer Hansen said.

She and her husband Kevin said they just traveled back from South Korea.

They are some of the more than 20 million Americans that DHA says have TSA PreCheck and millions of those who have overlapping Global Entry memberships.

“I’m an airline pilot, and I travel internationally quite a bit, and I depend on Global Entry for my commute to and from work,” Kevin Hansen said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport released a statement that reads in part: “International travelers who normally use Global Entry should plan to allow additional time for standard U.S. Customs processing. We are working closely with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to monitor any additional updates.”

It costs $120 to apply for Global Entry, which includes a PreCheck membership for five years.

It allows pre-approved low risk travelers to go through a faster customs line when traveling back into the country.

“It should be funded through people who sign up for it, so I don’t understand why it was the first to close,” Kevin Hansen said.

Barney Berry, who was traveling from Belize to get back to work at his Atlanta restaurant Breakfast at Barney’s agrees. He says in the meantime, “We all downloaded the app for MPC, Mobile Passport, and that’s how I was able to get back in the country swiftly.”

The Mobile Passport Control app is free to download.

You don’t have to have any of the programs to use it, but it will make going through customs easier.

