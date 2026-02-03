81% survival rate reported during first 90 days of Clayton County pre-hospital transfusion program

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Department launched their pre-hospital blood transfusion in October.

In its first 90 days, Fire Chief Tim Sweat shared that the program has so far saved 81% of patients given transfusions before getting to a hospital.

Since the start of October, medical personnel were able to bring 17 of 21 patients to an emergency room who still had a pulse, saving their lives.

Of the 17 surviving patients, 14 have been discharged from the hospitals they were taken to, according to a presentation shard with Channel 2 Action News.

The department said five patients who could have died survived thanks to the transfusion program.

Since its inception, the program has provided blood transfusions in emergency situations roughly once every four days.

Here’s what the 21 cases so far have been split between, according to the department:

43% of cases were auto vs. pedestrian incidents

38% were medical GI bleeds

14% were gunshot victim response cases

5% were motor vehicle accidents

