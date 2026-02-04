New Falcons GM Ian Cunningham’s connection to Atlanta goes back to his childhood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons new leadership team is now complete. The franchise introduced new general manager Ian Cunningham at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

Cunningham sat next to Falcons legend and President of Football Matt Ryan to outline their goals. New head coach Kevin Stefanski was also in the room.

Cunningham says he always knew he wanted to be a general manager.

He spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears as the team’s assistant general manager. But he’s no stranger to metro Atlanta.

He lived in Roswell as a child while his father worked as a vice president for the Atlanta Olympic Committee during the 1996 Summer Games.

