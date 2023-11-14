16-year-old arrested after 2 cousins found shot to death following car crash in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with the murder of two cousins after a car crash in Forest Park earlier this month.

The crash happened on Nov. 5 on Bartlett Road near Watts Road. According to the investigation, officers found two men who had been shot to death inside one of the cars. Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Edwin Dominguez and 21-year-old Jonathan Bustamante Zuniga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the 16-year-old ran away after the shooting.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old. The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Police will continue to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members identified Dominguez and Zuniga as cousins. They set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“We are all devastated by the tragedy that took the lives of 2 loved ones,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “They were taken from us at such a young age. They had a life full of ambitious goals ahead of them. If you knew them, you would know how smart, humble, and hard-working young men they were.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Accident becomes deadly after shots fired into vehicle, killing 2, metro Atlanta police say The police chief there tells us the crash happened this afternoon on Bartlett Road near Watts Road and that the shooter took off on foot.

©2023 Cox Media Group