2 found shot to death following car crash identified as 23-year-old, 21-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for a suspect who authorities say shot and killed two men involved in a car crash.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss told WSB Tonight’s Veronica Griffin that the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Barlett Road near Watts Road.

According to the investigation, after the crash took place, officers found two men who had been shot to death inside one of the vehicles involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Edwin Dominguez and 21-year-old Jonathan Bustamante Zuniga.

“Bartlett Road is where the auto accident happened, and it happened at the top of the hill, and the vehicle is believed to have rolled down the hill,” Criss said.

That roll down the hill increased the area of the crime scene, shutting down several blocks of Bartlett Road and Watts Road for several hours.

Authorities said the shooter, who is believed also to be involved in the crash, took off on foot.

While authorities were investigating, residents were told to stay inside or avoid the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I have been here all day. I heard the ambulance earlier today,” neighbor Kevin Brown said.

Brown told Griffin he and other neighbors still can’t wrap their heads around why a car crash took such a violent turn.

“It’s getting ugly,” he said. “It’s a shame people can’t be polite and wave it off and keep going. Yeah, it’s ridiculous… an accident?”

Nashawn Callahan lives on the street. He said he saw a speeding car had gone by repeatedly on Bartlett Road.

“And once they got to the top of the hill, I’m not sure if they got into an accident where somebody got hurt or anything like that, but I did see the car roll back like basically no one was driving the car,” Callahan said.

Callahan said he near heard any gunshot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Funeral for beloved tow truck driver killed on I-575 held Sunday

©2023 Cox Media Group