15-year-old disabled Clayton County girl missing since Friday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for a missing disabled 15-year-old girl.
Mariana Maldonado Guzman was last seen on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. in Ellenwood, Georgia, CCPD officials say.
Guzman, officials said, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needs her medication.
She is described as Hispanic, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her location, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
