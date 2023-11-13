15-year-old disabled Clayton County girl missing since Friday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for a missing disabled 15-year-old girl.

Mariana Maldonado Guzman was last seen on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. in Ellenwood, Georgia, CCPD officials say.

Guzman, officials said, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needs her medication.

She is described as Hispanic, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her location, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

