CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who has bipolar disorder and hasn’t taken her medication.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, Chrystina Torres was last seen leaving her home in the 800 block of Alpine Way in Conley around noon on Saturday.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that Chrystina is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 130 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket with red roses.
Anyone with information on Chrystina’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 770-477-3641 or 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}