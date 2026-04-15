Clay Fuller sworn into U.S. House of Representatives after winning special election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former district attorney Clay Fuller was sworn in on Tuesday evening and is now officially a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Fuller won the special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who resigned her Congressional seat earlier this year,

He will fill the rest of her term, which was set to expire at the end of the year.

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That means that if Fuller, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, wants to remain in Congress, he will have to continue campaigning.

He is set to face a field of fellow Republicans in next month’s primary election.

If he wins that, he will face Democrat Shawn Harris, who he beat by 11 points in last week’s runoff election to gain the seat.

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Harris, however, likes his chances.

Taylor beat Harris by 20 percentage points, so Harris is pleased with the amount he was able to shrink the margin and is confident that he can overtake Fuller or any other Republican to win the full term.

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