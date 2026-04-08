Republican Clay Fuller wins runoff election to represent Georgia 14th Congressional District

ROME, Ga. — Republican Clay Fuller will fill the rest of former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Greene vacated her seat in January. On Tuesday night, Fuller bested Democrat opponent Shawn Harris to win the runoff election.

The former district attorney will keep the power with the Republican Party.

“If it had gone blue, it would have been a complete tragedy for the people of northwest Georgia,” Fuller said.

The district is made up of 10 counties in the state’s corner, stretching all the way down to parts of Cobb County.

[ELECTION RESULTS: Republican Clay Fuller wins runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene]

“I know that the conservatives here, they want to see those policies continued and they want to see me fighting for them on Capitol Hill,” he said.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was in Rome as Harris came into room clapping after learning he lost the election.

“We’re not sad about nothing,” he told the crowd.

He said the results are a sign of the tide turning in Washington. The retired general said it shows that power is starting to shift in counties that typically lean Republican.

“We got votes in counties nobody would have thought we got a vote,” Harris said.

Although he won tonight, the election season is not over. If Fuller wants to keep the seat, he’ll have to win the general election in November.

Harris says there are plenty of other Republicans who will want to unseat Fuller, and he will have to face them in the primary election in May. The winner of that primary will face Harris in November.

“We know the numbers are here. We just got to get them to come out and vote,” Harris said.

He says that this week, his team will reevaluate tactics and messaging to prepare for November.

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