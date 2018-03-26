Crews rescue woman who fell down elevator shaft in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Crews rescued a woman after she fell into an elevator shaft near the University of Georgia campus.
The woman was in the Fred Building on College Avenue, where several students live.
Witnesses say the woman was about to step into the service elevator but instead, fell into the elevator shaft.
A fireman said she fell at least 15 feet.
"When I got here they were taking her out of the elevator shaft and they rolled her out and put her on an ambulance," student reporter Christina Matacotta said.
The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
Crews are still working to figure out how it happened.
