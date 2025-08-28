UGA study examines link between gender norm expectations, women’s ability to lead in workplaces

ATHENS, Ga. — A new study from the University of Georgia focused on how gender norms can significantly hinder female bosses in the workplace, impacting their ability to lead effectively.

According to the university, the research results highlighted the ways societal expectations pressure women in leadership roles to be less assertive than their male counterparts, which can undermine their authority and effectiveness.

“Women are expected to have to behave in a pliant way, so for female leaders, we found it’s more difficult for them to engage in instruction, to set expectations and to tell others what they need to do because of these stereotypes,” Joanna Lin, lead author of the study and a W. Richard and Emily Acree Professor of Management in the UGA Terry College of Business, said in a statement.

The UGA research examined four different studies that examined the effects of gender norms on women in leadership roles.

The researchers’ findings indicate that when women leaders give instructions or clarify responsibilities, they often feel constrained by the fear of being perceived as rude or demanding.

Women who deviate from traditional gender norms report feelings of incompetence or anxiety, and those who adopt assertive behaviors often feel depleted and overwhelmed, researchers said.

Conversely, men in leadership roles do not experience stress over gender expectations and often adopt a ‘father knows best’ approach to leadership.

The UGA study’s authors said the absence of support from followers exacerbates the impact of stereotypes on women leaders, potentially harming the workplace environment.

