UGA investigating professor’s alleged inappropriate messages to teen

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Police Department is now collecting possible evidence in an investigation surrounding a professor accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor online.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes said class was canceled the day some folks confronted the professor in front of his class.

“That person probably shouldn’t be around young kids, kids in college,” said Sam Toubin, a UGA student.

Some UGA students are waiting to see what happens now that the university’s police department is investigating one of their professors.

Channel 2 Action News blurred his face, since he’s not currently facing any charges for what folks with an organization called Street Sweeperz say the professor did.

They claim he was sending inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy and they say he planned to meet the minor in Athens.

The confrontation was on UGA’s campus, outside the professor’s classroom full of students.

“I made a mistake, I made a mistake,” he is heard saying.

Angelus Pereira of Street Sweeperz was part of the confrontation.

“So he had texted one of our decoy accounts on a sex dating app. … They got very inappropriate, very graphic. He sent a video of himself and sent pictures,” Pereira said.

Students say if police determine the professor was in fact trying to meet a minor, UGA should fire him, and he should face charges.

“It’s just surprising to see it here, of all places,” student Noah Weiner said.

UGA says the safety of the campus community is their top priority.

