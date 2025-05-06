UGA grad reunited with his class ring 54 years after losing it in Spain

ATHENS, Ga. — In 1970, Fred Baker III lost his University of Georgia class ring while traveling in Spain. After 54 years and international efforts, Baker has been reunited with his ring.

Last year, Jack Swift began interning in the UGA Office of Alumni Relations and received an email from a man living near Valencia, Spain who said he found an old ring in his grandparents’ home.

The ring included Baker’s name, the year he graduated from UGA, 1967, and the Greek letters of his fraternity.

Swift used that information to track Baker down and reach out to him.

“It was pretty emotional when Jack called,” said Baker. “My daughter and I were sitting together listening to the voicemail from Jack and were left in total disbelief.”

After graduating from UGA, Baker joined the military and was stationed in Germany. That’s when he decided to travel the world and went to Spain in 1970, which is where he lost his ring.

“I am lucky that it stumbled across my desk and that I was able to put a lot of time and effort into it,” said Swift. “I knew it was something that was important to Mr. Fred, so that made it important to me.”

