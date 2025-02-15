Small fire reported outside UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum while gymnastics meet happens inside

ATHENS, Ga. — A small fire has been put out near Stegeman Coliseum on the University of Georgia campus.

University officials say there was a small fire and smoke outside the stadium while a gymnastics meet was going on inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows university police officers using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Athens-Clarke County firefighters also arrived at the coliseum to help extinguish the flames.

Another video shows people leaving Stegeman Coliseum. It’s unclear if they were leaving on their own or if they were asked to leave because of the fire.

University officials confirmed that no one was injured and the gymnastics meet is ongoing inside the stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group