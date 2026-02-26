Shake Shack opening its first Georgia drive-thru

ATHENS, Ga. — A brand new way to get Shake Shack is coming to Georgia next month.

The restaurant chain is opening a new location in Athens in March, but it will be the first one in the state to have a drive-thru.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the popular burger and chicken joint, they’re spreading to college on Alps Road in Athens on March 4.

On opening day, the first guests will be greeted by UGA mascot Hairy Dawg and lots of Shake Shack swag.

The company also says they’ll donate $1 from every sandwich sold that day to the Foodbank of Northeast Georgia as part of their Stand for Something Good mission.

This new restaurant will mark the tenth across Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group