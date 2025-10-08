Police ends hazing investigation into UGA fraternities

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia confirmed Wednesday that two fraternities have resumed pledging activities after a police investigation into hazing complaints.

Both Sigma Chi and Pi Kappa Phi fraternities at UGA were allowed to resume activities.

“Both of these matters were resolved last month with no evidence of hazing found,” UGA said in a statement.

The university received a hazing and alcohol complaint regarding the Sigma Chi fraternity on Aug. 12, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The claims of “gross student misconduct and abuse” was first reported to campus police. It said incoming freshman were forced by Sigma Chi to drink alcohol “beyond their capacity.” It also accused fraternity leaders of making pledges send videos of themselves chugging alcohol during the summer.

Athens-Clarke County Police handled the investigation into Sigma Chi since the fraternity is located off campus.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation was turned back over to Greek Life “due to there being a lack of actionable information.”

