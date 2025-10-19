New, custom-built rescue vehicle added to Athens-Clarke County Fire Department fleet

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens Clarke County Fire Department will soon unveil the newest addition to its fleet.

Rescue 4 is a custom heavy rescue vehicle that has the most advanced equipment to respond to emergencies.

“This new unit enhances our ability to respond to high-risk incidents both within Athens-Clarke County and throughout the region,” said Capt. Aaron Claas. “Having these capabilities in our County saves critical time when every second counts.”

It is built to help with things like technical and high-angle rescues and structural collapse incidents, among others.

“Rescue 4 is a testament to our continued commitment to protecting the residents and visitors of Athens-Clarke County,” said Fire Chief Nate Moss. “...To respond to complex rescue situations quickly and effectively.”

“Every addition to our fleet is an investment in the safety and well-being of the citizens we serve,” Chief Moss added. “We appreciate the continued support of the Mayor and Commission and the trust of our community.”

A traditional “push-in” ceremony will happen Oct. 24 at Fire Station Four, located at 900 Oglethorpe Ave in Athens, at 2 p.m.

