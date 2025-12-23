More than 1,000 undocumented immigrants arrested ‘in honor of Laken Riley’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, ICE announced that more than 1,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested during an operation in memory of murdered nursing student Laken Riley.

ICE says that during the two-week Operation Angel’s Honor, 1,030 were arrested under the Laken Riley Act.

“We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice. I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Laken Riley Act requires federal officials to detain illegal immigrants accused of a crime, including theft.

Among those arrested during Operation Angel’s Honor were people accused of rape, child sex crimes, child abuse, torture, attempted murder and more.

Riley was murdered while out for a jog on the University of Georgia campus in February 2024.

Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national in the country illegally, was found guilty of killing her later the same year and was sentenced to life in prison.

Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, became very outspoken about Riley’s death, particularly when debating immigration policy leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

