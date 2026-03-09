Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office foundation gets $16,000 from Waffle House

ATHENS, Ga. — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is feeling smothered and covered in gratitude thanks to a donation by famed Georgia restaurant Waffle House.

The sheriff’s office announced Waffle House had donated $16,000 to the organization in support of local law enforcement initiatives.

"This significant contribution will support the Foundation’s efforts to enhance essential programs and initiatives, ensuring that our law enforcement agency remains well-equipped and well-prepared, and our community continues to thrive," the organization said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said the funding will go toward programs that bridge gaps between members of law enforcement and the community at large through community partnership and enhancing public safety.

Some of the initiatives include the Explorers Program for Youth, the Re-entry Quality Support Program, the Future Foundations Jail Resident Construction Program and the Sheriff’s Academy for Community Engagement, among others.

“Each day, the men and women of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office provide services to protect life and property and preserve public peace in Athens-Clarke County. The Foundation is an ideal example of what can be achieved when we collectively unite to make our community safer,” Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams said in a statement. “Waffle House’s generous contribution will help us invest in resources that foster positive relationships and understanding between law enforcement and our community.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group