Man caught trafficking marijuana out of Athens apartment

ATHENS, Ga. — A 43-year-old Athens man was arrested after police said he was trafficking marijuana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 31, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force with Barrow County deputies received information about a possible drug distribution in Clarke County.

After an investigation, the drug task force and the Athens-Clarke County police searched 43-year-old Cedric Maurice Burton’s apartment. The apartment is part of a complex on Westpark Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search, authorities said they found 31 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, $16,000 in cash, drugs packaging materials and a pistol.

Burton is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group