Late interception seals victory for No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs over No. 12 Missouri Tigers, 30-21

ATHENS, Ga. — The Bulldogs’ 25-game winning streak now becomes 26 after their defeat of the 12th ranked Missouri Tigers.

No. 2 UGA defeated No. 12 Mizzou by a score of 30-21 in a tight game at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

The Tigers took an early lead in the first quarter, but the Dawgs were able to tie up at 10-10 by halftime.

Minutes into the third quarter, Missouri pulled ahead to a 13-10 lead, but UGA answered back with a couple of touchdowns, giving them a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Missouri started off the fourth quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion to close the gap to 24-21. A pair of field goals by the Bulldogs gave them a 30-21 lead late into the game.

As time continued to tick off the game clock, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook threw the game sealing interception to UGA’s Javon Bullard in the waning moments of the game.

The Bulldogs will be home again next week where they will face No. 10 Ole Miss.

