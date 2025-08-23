Heading to UGA for gameday? This construction project could slow you down

ATHENS, Ga. — With just a week left until Georgia football season kicks off in Athens, officials are saying it make take longer than normal to get to the stadium.

Fans who attend Bulldogs home games this fall will likely face more traffic than normal thanks to a nearby construction project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing construction on the Oak/Oconee Street bridge, which borders the university’s campus to the east.

If you’re coming to the area and using Oak Street or Oconee Street, only one lane will be open.

After the games, both lanes of traffic will be directed east away from the campus.

That project is expected to last through December 2026, meaning it will likely affect next football season as well.

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs kick off the season at home against the Marshall University Thundering Herd on Aug. 30.

