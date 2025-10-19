Government building in Athens closed this week for roof replacement

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dougherty Street Government Building in Athens will be closed this week for roof replacement work.

During this closure from Monday through Friday, most offices within the building, including the Planning, Building Permits & Inspections, and Transportation & Public Works’ Administrative, Engineering, and Stormwater Divisions, will be closed to in-person traffic. However, some services will be offered remotely via email or telephone.

The Transportation and Public Works’ offices, located on the lowest level of the building, accessible only from the backside, will reopen on Oct. 23-24 while the upstairs offices remain closed.

The Building Permits and Inspections Department will not be able to issue permits or Certificates of Occupancy during the closure, though next-day inspections can still be requested by phone before 4:00 PM each day.

The closure of the Planning Department offices will not affect the Friday deadline for plan review submissions, as all plans are submitted digitally through the online portal.

All department offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 27 for normal business operations.

