Clarke County

Georgia Tech fans allowed back inside after weather postpones game in downtown Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Fans at the Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State game in downtown Atlanta on Saturday are being told to seek shelter.

Kickoff was initially set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, but has been postponed several times due to the potential for severe weather in the area.

Officials have now announced that severe weather is no longer a threat in the area and the game will kick off at 3:23 p.m.

Fans are now allowed to return to their seats and re-enter the stadium if they left.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Teams took the field just after 1:30 p.m. for a 1:42 p.m. kickoff. Moments before, the game was postponed once again.

Just after 1:45 p.m., fans inside the stadium were asked to leave their seats and seek shelter in the concourses.

They were told that fans leaving the stadium would be allowed to return once the game kicks off.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is currently no set kickoff time for the game.

Saturday’s game is the first of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the Yellow Jackets.

They are currently 0-1 on the season after falling to the University of Louisville Cardinals 39-34 in their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Georgia Tech tennis star wins first match after Wimbledon at Atlanta Open

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read