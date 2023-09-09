Georgia Tech fans allowed back inside after weather postpones game in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fans at the Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State game in downtown Atlanta on Saturday are being told to seek shelter.

Kickoff was initially set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, but has been postponed several times due to the potential for severe weather in the area.

Officials have now announced that severe weather is no longer a threat in the area and the game will kick off at 3:23 p.m.

Fans are now allowed to return to their seats and re-enter the stadium if they left.

UPDATE TO THE UPDATE: Severe weather is no longer a threat to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Fans may return to their seats. As a reminder, if you left the stadium, you may re-enter with your original game ticket. #StingEm 🐝 — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 9, 2023

Teams took the field just after 1:30 p.m. for a 1:42 p.m. kickoff. Moments before, the game was postponed once again.

Just after 1:45 p.m., fans inside the stadium were asked to leave their seats and seek shelter in the concourses.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Fans inside Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are asked to please take shelter in the concourses of the stadium. — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 9, 2023

They were told that fans leaving the stadium would be allowed to return once the game kicks off.

There is currently no set kickoff time for the game.

Saturday’s game is the first of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the Yellow Jackets.

They are currently 0-1 on the season after falling to the University of Louisville Cardinals 39-34 in their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

