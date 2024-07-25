Georgia felon gets federal conviction for armed drug trafficking

ATHENS, Ga. — A Clarke County man faces up to 15 years in prison, if not a life sentence, after pleading guilty to federal armed drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Mandrell Antwoin Hull, 43 of Winterville, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Repeat offenders who continually disregard the law and whose actions harm our communities must be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office will continue to do everything in our power to support the efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement to uphold the law and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Justice officials said Hull has a lengthy criminal history, which includes seven previous felony convictions.

Most recently, the U.S. Probation Office requested help from the FBI in Athens to search Hull’s home in Oglethorpe County because they thought he was storing illegal drugs. At the time, he was on a supervised released for a 2018 federal conviction for distributing marijuana.

In April 2023, agents and officers searched his home in Winterville and found cocaine, nearly $33,000 in drug proceeds and a loaded 9mm pistol.

At the time, Hull had five previous felony convictions in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court and another felony conviction in Gwinnett County Superior Court, as well as the federal marijuana charge from 2018, for a total of seven previous convictions.

“Criminals like Hull continue to plague our communities with blatant disregard for the safety of others and reckless indifference to the law. It is only through our local and federal partnerships that we are able to put a stop to these violent repeat offenders,” said Robert Gibbs, Senior Supervisory Special Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Athens office.

Having entered a guilty plea for the latest charges, and a convicted felon, Hull faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in federal prison with a maximum of life in prison.

Hull’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. There is no parole for the federal justice system.

