  • Gang of masked men armed with guns storms gas station, restaurant

    Updated:

    CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A gang of armed robbers terrorized workers at a gas station and a restaurant and is suspected in a string of other violent crimes.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned these men may also be breaking into cars to steal guns.

    The armed robbers hit a Golden Pantry convenience store late Monday night. Fifteen minutes later, they burst into a restaurant down the road.

    Police are worried that, if these men aren't caught, someone could be shot.

    The surveillance video that captured the terrifying robbery, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories