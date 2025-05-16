Drug task force seizes pills, crack cocaine at Athens man’s home

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced a drug bust in early April had netted crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and bags of marijuana.

One man was arrested.

The April 9 operation happened on Westchester Drive and ended with 67-year-old Will Crawford Dean, of Athens, in custody.

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force also seized $4,200 in cash and Dean’s car.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule II substance with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution is asked to call the Drug Tip Line at 706-713-3297.

