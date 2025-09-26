The Dawgs and the Tide are heading back between the hedges, and Athens is ready for it

ATHENS, Ga. — A rivalry for the ages is heading between the hedges for the first time in a decade.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are heading to Athens this weekend.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was in Athens on Friday as fans gathered ahead of Saturday’s game.

Watch No. 5 Georgia and No. 17 Alabama battle it out LIVE on Channel 2, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just think the energy in the stadium, and like playing Bama, is a huge deal. I’m excited,” said Kendall Babbs, a UGA senior.

“They’re not too good on the road, so we’re hoping the home crowd, being a night game,” said Carl Varnedoe, who traveled from Savannah.

The last time Alabama played between the hedges was in 2015, before the Kirby Smart era, and Alabama emerged victorious.

Athens police are preparing for the influx of fans, with increased patrols and traffic management plans in place to ensure safety and smooth flow.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lieutenant Katie Jenkins emphasized the focus on managing construction and urged patience from fans as they navigate the city.

She also adds that people need to pay attention to where they park.

“We have a crew that comes out first thing Saturday morning. They put out cones, they put out signage saying that it’s a ‘No-Park Zone,’ ‘Towaway Zone,’ so we just ask people to pay attention to where they’re parking,” she said.

They say there is plenty of parking, but you may have to get your steps in. And police say if you find yourself parked somewhere you’re not supposed to, you’re likely to get towed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group