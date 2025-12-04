Custodian’s death a ‘tremendous loss’ for Athens school community

ATHENS, Ga. — A long-time high school custodian who died last week is being remembered as a ‘kind spirit’ who touched many lives.
Mike Burden, a custodian for Cedar Shoals High School, died on Nov. 25, the Clarke County School District announced Wednesday.
The CCSD says it has 'suffered a tremendous loss.'
According to school officials, Burden served the school and district with 'unwavering dedication for many years, handling custodial duties for the school gym and athletic facilities.'
"His presence, kind spirit, and smile will be deeply missed by all who knew him," a spokesperson for the CCSD said.
Burden’s funeral will be held Sat. Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Shoals gymnasium.
Those who would like to leave a tribute can click here.
