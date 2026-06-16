Clarke County

College World Series: UGA falls to Oklahoma, heads to elimination game

By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com
Georgia Baseball (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia during Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges)
By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 3 seed Georgia is down, but not out of the College World Series.

The Bulldogs fell 4-3 to Oklahoma in Monday night’s game and will head to an elimination game against Texas on Tuesday.

Last time the two faced off, Georgia dominated the No. 6 seed Texas, sending them to the loser’s bracket 7-1.

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If they can get another win over the Longhorns, they’ll meet back up with the Sooners on Wednesday.

The winner of that Wednesday game will advance to the MCWS Finals.

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