College World Series: UGA falls to Oklahoma, heads to elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 3 seed Georgia is down, but not out of the College World Series.

The Bulldogs fell 4-3 to Oklahoma in Monday night’s game and will head to an elimination game against Texas on Tuesday.

Last time the two faced off, Georgia dominated the No. 6 seed Texas, sending them to the loser’s bracket 7-1.

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If they can get another win over the Longhorns, they’ll meet back up with the Sooners on Wednesday.

The winner of that Wednesday game will advance to the MCWS Finals.

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