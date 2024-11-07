Colbie Young: UGA player’s ex-girlfriend who he’s accused of assaulting wants charges dropped

ATHENS, Ga. — The woman who University of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young is accused of assaulting does not want him to face charges, according to his attorney.

Young was arrested on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child last month. He was suspended indefinitely by UGA head coach Kirby Smart the next day.

Kim Stephens, Young’s attorney, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News saying the victim had contacted his office and she told the prosecutor’s office several times that she wants the charges against Young to be dropped.

Stephens says that the victim contacted him because the prosecutors have not dropped the charges and she wanted to make a public statement.

Per an Athens-Clarke County police report, Young and his ex-girlfriend had gotten into a heated argument after she said she found that he was talking to another woman.

According to the report, she told police he “grabbed her from behind” and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard,” leaving her with bruises on her chest. He denied physically assaulting her.

Young, a senior who transferred from the University of Miami, has 11 receptions and two touchdowns across 5 games with the Bulldogs this season.

He is the latest UGA player to be arrested this year. Most of the other arrests have been driving-related.

