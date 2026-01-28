Burglary suspect leaves 9-year-old home alone while committing crimes in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — What began as a routine alarm call in Athens last week ended with a burglary arrest and the discovery that a child had been left home alone while the suspect allegedly committed crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded on Jan. 23 to an alarm call at a business on South Lumpkin Street, where they found a door partially open.

During a search of the building, officers say they found the suspect hiding above the store’s freezers. The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

While investigating the burglary, police learned the suspect had allegedly left his 9-year-old child home alone in Commerce while carrying out the crime in Athens.

With assistance from Jackson County authorities, the child was safely located, and the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services was notified.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including burglary in the second degree, possession of tools for crime, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass (damage) and obstruction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group