Athens woman left elderly mom behind to go to Dominican Republic instead of caretaking, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens woman was supposed to be taking care of her elderly mother, but police say she was off spending her mom’s money instead.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a 64-year-old woman, who has not been arrested, was living with her 86-year-old mother and serving as her caretaker.

Adult Protective Services contacted Athens-Clarke County police and said the woman’s daughter is paid $2,000 a month by Medicare and $3,000 goes into the mother’s checking account each month.

The report says that the checking is continually overdrawn.

Charges on the account include an eight-day trip to the Dominican Republic, the report says. During that trip, the elderly mother remained at home without a caretaker.

The report says other charges included spa treatments, beauty products and Cash App transactions.

According to the report, the daughter was accused of stealing a total of $24,000.

