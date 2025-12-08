Athens officers play delivery drivers after finding 70 packages dumped on sidewalk

ATHENS, Ga. — With the holiday shopping season well underway, a delivery driver apparently decided to become the Grinch and dumped more than 70 packages on a sidewalk in Athens.

Police said they ran across the pile of packages on Nov. 29. Officers said after picking them up, they called the delivery service to make them aware of what happened.

The company said the delivery person had quit their shift, and they would not be sending anyone out to pick up the packages. It said it would just send the customers replacements.

“Our officers decided to take matters into their own hands. They collected the 70-plus packages, split them among themselves, and set out to deliver them,” the police department said in a news release.

“We knew that a lot of people worked hard for the packages, and the right thing to do was to play delivery services/Santa,” Sgt. Cooper with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Officers with the midnight West Patrol delivered each package across the Athens area.

“We are proud of the integrity and commitment our officers have. Despite the holiday call volume and the everyday work-related stressors they face, they still manage to go above and beyond for their agency and community,” the department said.

