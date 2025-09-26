9 years after Athens man vanished, someone is charged with his murder

ATHENS, Ga. — It has been almost a decade since James Mitchell vanished in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County says earlier this week they arrested Kevin Maurice Jones, 47, and charged him with Mitchell’s murder.

The 63-year-old man’s remains have never been found.

Mitchell was last seen near the Clarke Gardens Apartments off Barnett Shoals Road on Aug. 15, 2016.

The ACCPD Gang Unit and the Drug Task Force arrested Jones and charged him with murder, robbery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

According to jail records, he is currently being held without bond in the Clarke County Jail.

