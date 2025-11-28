3 more arrested for Athens robbery attempt death, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Three more suspects have been arrested and charged with murder following an armed robbery attempt that took a life in Athens earlier this month, officials say.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Dermetris Allen, 19, and Christian Hull, 18, both from Athens, were arrested on Nov. 24, followed by the arrest of Chedric Stroud, 19, on Nov. 25.

Each of these individuals faces similar charges, including murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and criminal street gang charges.

Three suspects were arrested earlier in the month. Samtavious Clark, 23, Jeremiah Gresham, 18, and Dion Nesbitt, 18, all from Athens, were arrested Nov. 10. They face murder/malice murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and criminal street gang charges.

All suspects have been booked into the Clarke County Jail.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call on Madison Avenue Nov. 6 and found Antonio Jewell, 22, of Winterville, wounded on the sidewalk. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, Jewell died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators determined that Jewell’s death resulted from an armed robbery attempt.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Christina Bradshaw at Christina.Bradshaw@accgov.com or 762-400-7323, or Detective Harrison at David.Harrison@accgov.com or 762-400-7361.

