Clarke County

3 alleged gang members arrested in north Georgia; guns, drugs, cash seized

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
3 alleged gang members arrested in north Georgia; guns, drugs, cash seized Athens-Clarke police seized thousands of dollars in cash, multiple guns and marijuana during a gang-related operation.
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

ATHENS, Ga. — Three men were arrested in the northern part of metro Atlanta during a drug operation that police say was tied to gang activity.

Athens-Clarke police seized thousands of dollars in cash, multiple guns and marijuana during a gang-related operation on Friday while executing search warrants at two locations, one on Rocksprings Court and one on Madison Avenue.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit performed the operation alongside members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, as well as the department’s K-9 Unit and Strategic Response Team.

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During the operation, Jaylen Brown, 22, Tedero Phillips, 21, and Doukyius Clark, 19, were charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang Act and other drug-related offenses.

Officers seized seven firearms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $17,339 in cash.

All three men were charged with:

  • Violating the Street Gang Act
  • Possession of firearms during commission of a felony
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in public housing

Anyone with information about drug activity in the area is asked to call ACCPD at 706-613-3297.

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