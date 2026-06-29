3 alleged gang members arrested in north Georgia; guns, drugs, cash seized

ATHENS, Ga. — Three men were arrested in the northern part of metro Atlanta during a drug operation that police say was tied to gang activity.
Athens-Clarke police seized thousands of dollars in cash, multiple guns and marijuana during a gang-related operation on Friday while executing search warrants at two locations, one on Rocksprings Court and one on Madison Avenue.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit performed the operation alongside members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, as well as the department’s K-9 Unit and Strategic Response Team.
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During the operation, Jaylen Brown, 22, Tedero Phillips, 21, and Doukyius Clark, 19, were charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang Act and other drug-related offenses.
Officers seized seven firearms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $17,339 in cash.
All three men were charged with:
- Violating the Street Gang Act
- Possession of firearms during commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in public housing
Anyone with information about drug activity in the area is asked to call ACCPD at 706-613-3297.
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