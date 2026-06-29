3 alleged gang members arrested in north Georgia; guns, drugs, cash seized

ATHENS, Ga. — Three men were arrested in the northern part of metro Atlanta during a drug operation that police say was tied to gang activity.

Athens-Clarke police seized thousands of dollars in cash, multiple guns and marijuana during a gang-related operation on Friday while executing search warrants at two locations, one on Rocksprings Court and one on Madison Avenue.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit performed the operation alongside members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, as well as the department’s K-9 Unit and Strategic Response Team.

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During the operation, Jaylen Brown, 22, Tedero Phillips, 21, and Doukyius Clark, 19, were charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang Act and other drug-related offenses.

Officers seized seven firearms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $17,339 in cash.

All three men were charged with:

Violating the Street Gang Act

Possession of firearms during commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in public housing

Anyone with information about drug activity in the area is asked to call ACCPD at 706-613-3297.

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