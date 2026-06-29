Fees waived at some Georgia lakes, parks for July 4 weekend

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of July 4, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is waiving day-use fees for the sites it manages.

USACE announced the fees would be waived on several holiday weekends, including Independence Day.

“The waiver applies to boat launch ramps and swimming beaches,” USACE said in a statement. “It does not apply to camping, reservations, group picnic shelters, specialized facilities, or special events.”

The Forsyth County government said that means the following parks will have fees waived for July 4:

Young Deer Creek Park

Six Mile Creek Park

Charleston Park

While Mary Alice Park is included in the other holidays that USACE is waiving fees, July 4 is not included for this specific location. Reasons for the exclusion were not immediately available.

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