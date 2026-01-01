2-year-old found dead in Athens

Police are investigating a child’s death from last week.

On Dec. 26 at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a child unresponsive at 119 Georgetown Circle in Athens.

Officers said the 2-year-old boy, identified as Westyn Wilkie, was found cold and stiff on his back on the couch.

His mother, Ashley Miller, said she had put Westyn to bed around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, and upon waking early the next morning, she found him not moving and not breathing.

Emergency services took Westyn to a local hospital.

Law enforcement saw a green straw-like object and a suspected a THC vape in the bedroom near where Westyn was found. A suspected marijuana shake was discovered on the kitchen counter, indicating possible drug use in the home.

She stated that she wanted to grab her phone charger before leaving for the hospital and following her departure, officers noted that the straw-like object was missing from the bedroom.

Police say it remains unclear whether these items were connected to Westyn’s condition or the circumstances surrounding how he became unresponsive.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death is ongoing.

