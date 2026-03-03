City of Milton votes to lower speed limits for roads, school zones

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers will now have to watch for the speed limit on Bethany Bend between Hopewell Road and State Route 9, New Providence Road, and Thompson Road. The speed limit drops from 45 mph to 40 mph.

This resolution comes after the city council meeting Monday and is part of the city’s Local Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce traffic-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The speed limits will also drop from 35 mph to 30 mph.

This initiative marks the third round of speed limit reductions driven by the safety plan. Two previous rounds of adjustments were approved by the state and the City Council before being implemented on local roads.

The city says new signs will go up in the next couple of weeks.

