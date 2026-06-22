City announces free Wi-Fi expansion at key Atlanta locations

ATLANTA — Free Wi-Fi is now available at more locations in Downtown Atlanta, part of an effort to connect people from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to MARTA, the Beltline, and beyond, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference on June 22.

Until now, public Wi-Fi was available at select MARTA stations, Georgia State University, City Hall, parks, and libraries. Centennial Olympic Park and Atlanta University Center are being added to that list.

“A city doesn’t just run on what people see, it also depends on the technology, communication systems, and infrastructure that keep Atlanta connected every single day,” Dickens said.

Dickens said for Atlanta to become “a city built for the future” – one of the mayor’s catchphrases – digital infrastructure is just as important as physical infrastructure.

Complimenting partners Georgia Power and Comcast, Dickens said the city is continuing to find innovative ways to solve challenges, like free Wi-Fi for residents and visitors alike. The Wi-Fi hot spots are located inside street light fixtures.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group