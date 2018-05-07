Cities under siege: Hackers holding data and services for ransom

Cities under siege and all of their citizen's data held for ransom.
Last month, hackers crippled the city of Atlanta, taking control of computer servers and knocking out public services.
Hackers demanded $51,000 in bitcoin from the city. The city refused to pay, but shelled out $2.6 million to recover. Weeks later, Baltimore was also targeted.
The FBI said ransomware attacks are on the rise.
“People are becoming more and more savvy about how to extort this money,” said Netragard CEO Adriel Desautels.
Desautels is a former hacker turned CEO of computer security firm Netragard.
He said all it takes is one city employee to click on a phishing email and a central server is attacked, locking all of the data.
