‘Cicada-geddon’ is here! Here’s what you need to know about the noisy creatures in north Georgia

ATLANTA — The sound of summer in the South has arrived. Noisy cicadas have been emerging in north Georgia and billions more will be coming out of the ground in states to the north.

Two broods of periodical cicadas are emerging out of the ground and looking to reproduce.

Emergency management officials say they’ve been flooded with 911 calls about the bugs, which aren’t necessary.

Some on the opposite end of the spectrum have even started making cicada snack recipes from chips to popcorn to cookies.

No need to fear -- but the cicadas are coming by the billions North Georgia will soon be swarmed by cicadas. The Great Southern Brood it’s called.

