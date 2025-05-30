Chrisleys pardon: Family to speak today after Todd and Julie released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chrisley family will hold a news conference for the first time Friday since Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prison.

President Donald Trump signed pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday.

Members of the Chrisley family and their attorneys will speak in Nashville around 11:30 a.m. eastern.

Trump’s pardon was for the couple’s tax evasion and bank fraud convictions that were years in the making.

Channel 2 Action News first reported in 2017 how the Chrisleys lied about where they lived and owned hundreds of thousands in back taxes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were federally indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in metro Atlanta.

The couple eventually went to trial, and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

Todd and Julie served nearly three years of their sentences before their pardons.

