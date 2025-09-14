Children’s pajamas recalled due to burn risk

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled children’s button-up pajamas due to a risk of burn injuries.
The CPSC says In My Jammers button-up flare pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability.
The recalled pajamas are made of 95% viscose and 5% spandex.
They were sold in the following patterns: bows, swans, cherry, croissant and coffee, kiss, and floral prints in sizes 2T through 6T, 7/8, and 9/10.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If you purchased these pajamas from inmyjammers.com between April 2025 and June 2025, you should stop using them and contact the company for a full refund or store credit.
You should destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half, then take a photo of the destroyed pajamas and email it to recall@inmyjammers.com, then throw them away.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 82-year-old charged with murdering husband at assisted living facility
- AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 4
- Officials share update of north Georgia officer shot in the face
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group