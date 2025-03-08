Children’s bathrobes sold exclusively on Amazon.com recalled due to burn hazard

WASHINGTON D.C. — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on children’s bathrobes that were sold exclusively through Amazon.com due to a burn hazard.

The hooded 100% polyester dinosaur bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets.

They were sold under the brand name “Lolanta” and were manufactured by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathrobes, take them away from children, and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them in half and emailing a photo of the destroyed robe to business@lolanta.com.

After they receive that photo, the company will then offer a full refund.

The robes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of injuries and death to children.

